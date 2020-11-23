GARRETT — Three people suffered injuries in a head-on collision Sunday at 9 a.m. northwest of Garrett, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Police said Tyler Likens, 17, of Auburn, was traveling east on S.R. 8, just west of C.R. 3, when his car began to go left of center. Likens attempted to guide his vehicle back into his lane, but was could not, due to slick road conditions.
Likens’ 2005 Nissan Sentra collided with a westbound 2014 Ford F150 driven by Gerald Kelly, 59, of Lafayette. Kelly complained of pain in his right ankle, right foot and left heel. He was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Likens escaped injury. His front seat passenger, Marcus Anglin, 17, had an injury to his right shoulder and a head laceration. His back seat passenger, Emily Gruder, 16, had an injury to her right hip and pain in the right side of her head. An ambulance transported them to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne.
Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Garrett Fire Department assisted county police at the scene.
