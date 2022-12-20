HUNTERTOWN — Carroll’s wrestling team made things interesting Wednesday, but Garrett had already built a huge lead.
The Railroaders won the first six matches of the dual meet — four by pin — and defeated the host Chargers 37-33.
While Carroll’s Lucas Noble edged Garrett’s Gabe Baker by a 3-2 score at 220 pounds, with just two matches remaining, the Railroaders held a 37-24. Even had the Chargers won the final two matches by pin, Garrett would still win the meet.
Carroll got close, with Aiden Hunley pinning Garrett’s Marcellus McCormack in 1:19 at 285 pounds. Kaleb Blackburn defeated Garrett’s Kameron Baker by a 13-7 decision.
The Railroaders got rolling early, as Jakob Jones scored a 6-1 decision over Carroll’s Ben Velazquez at 113 pounds, the first match of the evening.
Carter Fielden needed just 23 seconds to pin Carroll’s Michael Furniss at 120 pounds and Hayden Brady pinned Carroll’s Ricky Stroud at 1:34 at 126 pounds.
Xavier Nusbaum was an 11-2 winner over Carroll’s Liam Ormiston at 132. Hayden Williams (2:18, 138 pounds) and James Orick-Maurer (2:21, 145 pounds), continued Garrett’s early dominance.
The Chargers got on the board when Jackson Todd pinned Garrett’s Nate Wells at 152 pounds, but the Railroaders bounced right back when Chase Leech pinned Ed DeWitt in 3:34 at 160 pounds.
Wrestlers will compete in the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka Thursday, Dec. 29.
Garrett 37, Carroll 33
113 — J. Jones (GR) by 6-1 dec. over Velazquez (Ca).
120 — Fielden (GR) by :23 pin over Furniss (Ca).
126 — Brady (GR) by 1:34 pin over Stroud (Ca).
132 — Nusbaum (GR) by 11-2 maj. dec. over Ormiston (Ca).
138 — Williams (GR) by 2:18 pin over Klaehn (Ca).
145 — Orick-Maurer (GR) by 2:21 pin over Cochrane (Ca).
152 — Todd (Ca) by 3:10 pin over Wells (GR).
160 — Leech (GR) by 3:34 pin over DeWitt (Ca).
170 — Blosser (Ca) by 12-8 dec. over Gibson (GR).
182 — Jeffries (Ca) by 2:44 pin over Bickley (GR).
195 — R. Jones (Ca) by 1:22 pin over O’Connor (GR).
220 — Noble (Ca) by 3-2 dec. over G.Baker (GR).
285 — Hunley (Ca) by 1:19 pin over McCormack (GR).
106 — Blackburn (Ca) by 13-7 dec. over K.Baker (GR).
