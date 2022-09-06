GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has announced these upcoming events:
Open house, pool reopening
An open house will take place Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of the pool. Everyone will have free access to the pool, gym and fitness center from from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. WaterFit II classes are from 8:15-9 a.m. and WaterFit I classes are from 9:15-10 a.m.
The open house and meet-and-greet with JAM leaders from 4-7 p.m., POP pilates from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and a scavenger hunt for membership deals throughout the day. Free food and souvenir bags will be available while supplies last.
SCUBA classes
On Mondays and Wednesdays Sept. 12 through Oct. 5, there will be a chance for those ages 12 and older to learn more about SCUBA diving. This course includes a SCUBA certification and an open-water dive.
The cost is $350 for JAM Center members and $375 for non-members. The cost includes all the equipment needed for the duration of the course. There are two free spots available for first responders as well.
The registration deadline for this course is Thursday.
On Sept. 17, from 1-2 p.m., the JAM Center will offer Bubblemakers SCUBA, which gives those ages 8-10 a chance to try out SCUBA for the first time. The cost for this program is $40 for JAM Center members and $50 for non-members.
SEAL Team SCUBA offers 8- to 10- year-olds a chance to complete 10 Aquamissions and can lead to a PADI certificate. This course will be offered Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 from 1-2 p.m. The cost for this course is $200 for members and $225 for non-members.
The registration deadline for the youth SCUBA courses is Sept. 14.
Nerf War
Club JAM, the JAM Center’s free teen programming, is hosting a Nerf War from 4-7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16.
The event is open for those in grades 6-12. There will be free food, and teens are allowed to bring their own Nerf guns that use darts or there will be some provided.
No advance registration is required.
For more information on Club JAM, visit myjamcenter.org/teen-programming.
To register for theses courses or events, or for more information, visit the JAM Center in person or call 357-1917.
