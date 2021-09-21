AUBURN — “America’s Largest Family Reunion” is happy to be back with the 90th anniversary celebration of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Sept. 27-Oct. 2.
The event will take place in downtown Auburn and at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street, offering food of all kinds, free live entertainment on the main stage, parades, 4-H exhibits and open livestock judging, games and the largest merchant tent in the state.
Poor Jack Amusements will provide 27 rides at the fair midway. Everyone can ride from 11 a.m. to close on Saturday, Oct. 2, with a $30 wristband. Barbeque Alley will provide more food and game choices.
The carnival and rides open at 5 p.m. Monday. The Miss DeKalb County queen parade begins at 7 p.m., with the pageant set to start at 8 p.m.
The high school swing choir show begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 on the main stage.
The Old Settlers lunch will take place at noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, with the program to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.
The scout parade begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.
Lynn Kaiser will lead a discussion about DeKalb County cemeteries at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 in Exhibit Hall at the fairgrounds. John Bry will talk about historical landmarks in the county at 11 a.m.
New this year is the Skateboard Showdown competition, hosted by Auburn Parks and Recreation and the DeKalb County Fair Association. The competition will take place Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Eckhart Park Skate Park, 1500 S. Cedar St. Participation is free. Register at auburnin.recdesk.com.
The second annual 5K run and walk, sponsored by Indiana Physical Therapy, will take place Sunday, Sept. 26. The race begins at 3 p.m., with registration at 2 p.m., at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Michigan Avenue. The event is open to all ages and the entry fee is $25. Registration forms are available on the fair website, DeKalbCountyFair.org.
The fifth annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. with a $3,000 purse split between lightweight and heavyweight horses.
The entertainment line-up on the main stage includes country music from The Band Cheyenne and Eddie Montgomery at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29; rock from Static Fly and ONE Metallica at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30; crossover night at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, with music from Megan Mullins with Side Piece and Whoa Man; and rock at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with Big Caddy Daddy and REKT.
“Our executive board is excited that the fair is back,” said fair board President Eric Rowe. “We have all kinds of entertainment lined up. The merchant’s tent is pretty well sold out. Things are moving forward.”
Fair schedules are available online at DeKalbCountyFair.org.
