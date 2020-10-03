GARRETT — The Garrett Tri Kappa Associate Chapter (Kappa, Kappa, Kappa) met Monday, Sept. 28, at the Garrett Public Library. The room was decorated in black and white, and all of the sisters wore masks.
The Garrett Alpha Chapter formed May 4, 1941, and Kappa, Kappa, Kappa was founded at the Girls Classical School Indianapolis on Feb. 22, 1901.
President Johanna Byanski opened the meeting with the Tri Kappa song and verse. Pat Weimer took over as she conducted installation of new 2020-2022 officers: president Jean Ross, recording secretary Katrina Custer, corresponding secretary Johanna Byanski and treasurer Cathy Saxer. The standing committees include fine arts Gretel Smith, publicity; Connie Dicke, cards; and flowers, Mary Ellen Johnson; scrapbook and historian by all members and mental health Judy Casey.
The sisters then responded they would pledge their loyalty to support the officers in their performance of duties. The object of Tri Kappa is to bring together women with a close, friendly relationship for the promotion of charity, culture and education. The newly installed officers were given white carnations. Gifts were presented to Johanna for her years as president and to Connie for her years as corresponding secretary.
Previous minutes presented by the recording secretary were approved as read. Ten sisters were present: Byanski, Casey, Custer, Dicke, Phyllis Gerstner, Suzi Higgins, Ross, Saxer, Smith and Patricia Weimer.
Ross passed out new booklets and went over the upcoming meetings and their agendas. She then updated the sisters on changes in the Garrett Associate Chapter, Kappa, Kappa, Kappa Inc. bylaws.
Smith gave an update on the Garrett Museum of Art programs and highlighted the recent artwork with Kenton Yoder and Lisa Pela, and the Buchtel House in Auburn.
The Tri Kappas are still “going green,” and Dicke will give updates on what we can recycle, reuse, refurbish, and repurpose due to the pandemic.
September’s meeting ended with a remembering of Alice Sheehan, Helen Finn and recently, Cleo Talley. Cleo’s history was recapped along with all she did for the community, especially remembering her pies. The sisters paid tribute to all by reciting a verse.
Ross ended the meeting with the closing verse. The next meeting will be Oct. 26 at the library.
