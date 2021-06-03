GARRETT — An agreement to release an escrow account holding $35,000 between the city and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools to provide liquidity for the school building trades program at Brennan Estates was tabled for a second time at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Board of Works.
Traditionally, escrow accounts are set up with developers to cover final costs when developments are done, including street paving. The only street in the Brennan Estates development is estimated at 100 yards long. Plans are for one home to be built per year by the building trades students, with the first to be completed within the month. The development has room for nine potential homes, so the infrastructure issue is not under any time constraint.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 89 calls for service from May 24-31, including 32 traffic tickets, 13 traffic warnings and four city ordinance calls. His report showed 10 arrests during the period, five each of Garrett residents and nonresidents. Two of the arrests were for alcohol offenses, six were traffic arrests and one arrest was for possession and dealing of methamphetamine, pills and marijuana. Officers also logged 23 business checks during the period.
The Common Council revisited a proposed water leak ordinance during a brief session later in the day. At issue is the obligation of customers to repair or replace faulty service lines between the curb stops and utility meters at their residences.
At the council’s May 25 meeting, City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff presented what he called a “working draft” of an ordinance to require such repairs, based on conversations with Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman.
Discussion at that session centered on whether to shut off water to stop resource loss from the leaks, offer a repair to be done by the city with the cost reimbursed through utility payments, and what would happen to that payback should a home be sold.
Brinkerhoff returned Tuesday with information from Kendallville and Auburn, which have ordinances that deal with the same problem, but wanted to be sure language regarding hardship issues and a possibility of another agency (such as AIM) helping to cover the repair. The council decided to table the issue until the next session on June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.