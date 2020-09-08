Taste of the Fair
set for Sept. 18-20
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions will host A Taste of the Fair on Sept. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A.
The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. No on-site seating will be available.
Rib fundraiser
to benefit preschool
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool in Garrett will hold a rib fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Miller’s Market on South Randolph St., Garrett.
A full slab of ribs will cost $16. Cost for a half slab is $9. Both options include a bag of chips and a bottle of water.
