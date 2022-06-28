Eddie Ransom
AVILLA — Eddie Allen Ranson, 83, of Avilla and a Riverdale High School graduate, died June 19, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Renea Vice
AVILLA — Renea Vice, 64, of Avilla, died June 22, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Judy Sarrazin
LAOTTO — Judy Rae Sarrazin, 80, of LaOtto, died June 13, 2022.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Marcia Baysinger
AUBURN — Marcia A. Baysinger, 80, of Auburn, died June 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Kay Kruse
AUBURN — Kay Adele (Yerden) Kruse, 74, of Auburn, died June 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jeanne Buell
BUTLER — Jeanne A. Buell, 78, of Butler, died June 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Joan Burns
BUTLER — Joan Burns, 90, of Butler, died June 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Steven Grill
HAMILTON — Steven Forrest Grill, 76, of Hamilton, died June 22, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jane Nance
HAMILTON — Jane M. “Janie” Nance of Hamilton died June 17, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gerald Roberts
HAMILTON — Gerald J. Roberts, 84, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died June 19, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Rex Robbins
PLEASANT LAKE — Rex R. Robbins, 54, of Pleasant Lake, died June 18, 2022.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Phillip Pucket Sr.
KENDALLVILLE — Phillip Pucket Sr., 78, of Kendallville, died June 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Evelee Roop
KENDALLVILLE — Evelee I. Roop, 72, of Kendallville, died June 17, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Bonnie Ryan
KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie Lucille (Worman) Ryan, 95, of Kendallville, died June 20, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Viva Yoder
KENDALLVILLE — Viva Mae “Vicki” Yoder, 93, of Kendallville, died June 23, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
William Shough
ORLAND — William H. “Bill” Shough, 78, of Orland, died June 24, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Carol Ernsberger for more information at cernsberder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.