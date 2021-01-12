Brenda Gingery
GARRETT — Brenda Ann Gingery, 63, of Garrett, died Jan. 7, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Ousley
GARRETT — Kathleen Ousley, 86, of Garrett, died Dec. 30, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Curry Harding
AUBURN — Curry F. Harding, 82, of Auburn, died Jan. 5, 2021.
Feller & Clark, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Rebecca McFalls
WATERLOO — Rebecca R. McFalls, 52, of Waterloo, died Jan. 2, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Elizabeth Krontz
SPENCERVILLE — Elizabeth J. “Betty” Krontz, 84, of Spencerville, died Jan. 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Raymond Squire
ASHLEY — Raymond W. Squire, 83, of Ashley, died Jan. 3, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Liticia Claudy
PLEASANT LAKE — Liticia C. “Tish” Claudy, 84, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 3, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Brenda Bolen
KENDALLVILLE — Brenda Kay Bolen, 76, of Kendallville, died Jan. 5, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Cauley
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Wayne Cauley, 69, of Kendallville, died Jan. 5, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Dennis O’Neal
KENDALLVILLE — Dennis Patrick O’Neal, 61, of Kendallville, died Dec. 31, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sally Hoefle
ROME CITY — Sally M. Donat Hoefle, 90, of Rome City, died Jan. 5, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Beverly Clester
ANGOLA — Beverly Jean Clester, 84, of Angola, died Jan. 4, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Willa Davis
ANGOLA — Willa Louise Davis, 94, of Angola, died Jan. 6, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Diann Baxter
ORLAND — Diann Marie Baxter, 73, of Orland, died Jan. 7, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Nancy Croghan
ORLAND — Nancy Eileen Croghan, 86, of Orland, died Dec. 30, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.