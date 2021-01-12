Brenda Gingery

GARRETT — Brenda Ann Gingery, 63, of Garrett, died Jan. 7, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Kathleen Ousley

GARRETT — Kathleen Ousley, 86, of Garrett, died Dec. 30, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Curry Harding

AUBURN — Curry F. Harding, 82, of Auburn, died Jan. 5, 2021.

Feller & Clark, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Rebecca McFalls

WATERLOO — Rebecca R. McFalls, 52, of Waterloo, died Jan. 2, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Elizabeth Krontz

SPENCERVILLE — Elizabeth J. “Betty” Krontz, 84, of Spencerville, died Jan. 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Raymond Squire

ASHLEY — Raymond W. Squire, 83, of Ashley, died Jan. 3, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Liticia Claudy

PLEASANT LAKE — Liticia C. “Tish” Claudy, 84, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 3, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Brenda Bolen

KENDALLVILLE — Brenda Kay Bolen, 76, of Kendallville, died Jan. 5, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Robert Cauley

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Wayne Cauley, 69, of Kendallville, died Jan. 5, 2021.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Dennis O’Neal

KENDALLVILLE — Dennis Patrick O’Neal, 61, of Kendallville, died Dec. 31, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Sally Hoefle

ROME CITY — Sally M. Donat Hoefle, 90, of Rome City, died Jan. 5, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Beverly Clester

ANGOLA — Beverly Jean Clester, 84, of Angola, died Jan. 4, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Willa Davis

ANGOLA — Willa Louise Davis, 94, of Angola, died Jan. 6, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Diann Baxter

ORLAND — Diann Marie Baxter, 73, of Orland, died Jan. 7, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Nancy Croghan

ORLAND — Nancy Eileen Croghan, 86, of Orland, died Dec. 30, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

