GARRETT — The price tag for a new aerial ladder truck for the Garrett Fire Department brought sticker shock to the Board of Works Tuesday.
Two years ago, the board gave Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser the go-ahead to explore replacement of the department’s 1972 American LaFrance fire truck. After a replacement committee checked out various models for the past 18 months, Assistant Chief Doug Castator said a Pierce model with rear steer option was the best option to fit the department’s needs. The truck would fit inside the current station that Castator said also needs to be expanded.
Since first hearing an estimated price at $1.68 million a year ago, the cost has risen exponentially to a current $1.945 million.
The Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory Board approved moving the project on to the Board of Works, but the budget does not support the cost and outside financial assistance would be needed. One option is through HCACBuy, a government-to-government procurement service available nationwide through which governmental entities including local governments have been procuring products and services for more than 30 years. The service forgoes the budgetary bid process.
When asked by board member Dave Demske for documentation on what is being replaced and if other options might be cheaper, Castator clarified the differences between a fire truck, such as the ones the department currently uses, that has tools and water, and the ladder truck. The proposed model would include an 80-foot aerial ladder to provide firefighters the ability for both height and low-grade rescues.
Garrett firefighters responded to four fires in the past calendar year, according to Castator and confirmed, when asked by Demske, that Auburn has an aerial truck the Garrett department can use.
Castator said part of the problem is by the time the ladder truck arrives on scene, if not first out of the garage, there is no place to park it. While a one- or two-minute delay is not an issue, it might have made the difference in a fatal fire such as the one in downtown Garrett fire two years ago. A platform on the aerial truck also allows people to exit multiple-story buildings such as the Sacred Heart Apartments quicker than trying to climb down ladders set up on the ground.
“My biggest concern, personally, is the Sacred Heart Apartments, the old hospital,” Castator said. “If we have to get people out of there, that is going to be a nightmare.”
Board member Tom Kleeman questioned the cost.
“Does the city really need something that expensive?” he asked. Before entertaining any decision, he wants to see concrete numbers.
Demske agreed any decision would take a lot of consideration.
Castator said the time factor from order to delivery of the Pierce model had been 14 months, but now would be two years, with no payment needed until delivery.
Five years ago, the department took delivery of a new 2016 Rosenbauer Commander fire engine to replace a 1978 Seagrave model at a cost of $506,000. That engine features an eight-man cab, 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump, 1,000-gallon water tank and 30-gallon foam tank. The engine carries 1,000 feet of five-inch diameter supply line, 1,000 feet of three-inch supply line and 800 feet of 1 3/4 inch, pre-connected attack line.
The board approved Werkheiser purchase a gear washer from McQueen Equipment already in his budget at a cost of $12,000.
The board gave its nod to a quote from E&B Paving for a parking lot on Franklin Street, the only contractor responding to a bid request. The Garrett Redevelopment Commission has $100,000 earmarked for the project, but who might pick up the remaining $17,564 — the city or the RDC — is yet to be determined.
A decision by the Board of Works in May to inform LaLos Restaurant to comply with ADA requirements for an outdoor seating area in the 100 block of North Peters Street and a June 17 request to the owner to provide drawings for a proposed extension of the sidewalk has yet to be received, according to City Planner Milton Otero. The tables and chairs are still in the right-of-way without following guidelines. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said he will move forward with a cease-and-desist order.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported officers received 188 calls for service between June 6-19. Officers issued 26 traffic warnings, seven traffic tickets and one city ordinance call Five property damage accidents were recorded, and seven arrests, three for drugs, two for alcohol, one each for traffic and warrants. Officers made 12 business checks during the period.
Kline said officers are making more contact with residents by walking around at night in response to recently reported break-ins. He claimed a social media post claiming officers do not want to file reports is unfounded and the person involved in the post told local officers he did not want to file a report.
“We take reports every day. It’s not a big deal,” Kline said.
Following concerns of excess speed by resident Darby Halferty at the June 7 meeting, officers have been studying traffic along Waynedale Drive and found speed was not the main concern but the amount of traffic along the street during specific times of the day. Kline suggested a speed limit of 15 mph instead of the current 20 mph might also help the situation.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 97 code violations in the past two weeks, including 57 for tall grass and weeds alone. Her report showed 91 certified letters sent, 56 abates complied, 41 abates sent to City Hall for billing, and five liens filed against properties. To date, 520 abate notices have been served, Smurr said.
Weekly mosquito spraying and grass cutting in city parks has kept crews busy, according to Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger. The city pool continues to pass weekly testing and mulch has been added to refresh city parks in preparation for Heritage Days on July 3-4.
Mossberger reminds residents and contractors the city only accepts brush and grass from residents and that contractors are to take debris to the DeKalb County compost facility. He also asks that grass clippings not be put in the street as they can block basins and cause flooding.
The City of Garrett Electric Department send a crew to Washington, Indiana for mutual aid last week when the southern Indiana town was hit by straight-line winds. Crews departed on Friday and returned Sunday night, according to Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch.
