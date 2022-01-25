Joan Stockert
GARRETT — Joan M. Stockert, 58, of Garrett, died Jan. 17, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
John Anders
AUBURN — John David Anders, 66, of Auburn, died Jan. 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donna Carnahan
AUBURN — Donna E. Carnahan, 98, of Auburn, died Jan. 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Ruth Shank
AUBURN — Ruth C. Shank, 87, of Auburn, died Jan. 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Margie Stockert
BUTLER — Margie Joyce Stockert, 77, of Butler, died Jan. 16, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Connie Kennerk
SPENCERVILLE — Connie K. Kennerk, 76, of Spencerville, died Jan. 18, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Raymond Eicher
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Raymond Eicher, 87, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Jan. 17, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Janice Smith
HUDSON — Janice I. Smith, 54, of Hudson, died Jan. 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Betty Grinn
KENDALLVILLE — Betty Grinn, 93, of Kendallville, died Jan. 19, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jan Hoffman
WOLCOTTVILLE — Jan Marie Hoffman, 67, of Wolcottville and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 17, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Melody Huffman
KENDALLVILLE — Melody Gay Huffman, 60, of Kendallville, died Jan. 15, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Hager Owens
KENDALLVILLE — Hager “Mae” Owens, 77, of Kendallville, died Jan. 18, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
