Joan Stockert

GARRETT — Joan M. Stockert, 58, of Garrett, died Jan. 17, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

John Anders

AUBURN — John David Anders, 66, of Auburn, died Jan. 16, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donna Carnahan

AUBURN — Donna E. Carnahan, 98, of Auburn, died Jan. 16, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ruth Shank

AUBURN — Ruth C. Shank, 87, of Auburn, died Jan. 20, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Margie Stockert

BUTLER — Margie Joyce Stockert, 77, of Butler, died Jan. 16, 2022.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Connie Kennerk

SPENCERVILLE — Connie K. Kennerk, 76, of Spencerville, died Jan. 18, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Raymond Eicher

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Raymond Eicher, 87, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Jan. 17, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Janice Smith

HUDSON — Janice I. Smith, 54, of Hudson, died Jan. 15, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Betty Grinn

KENDALLVILLE — Betty Grinn, 93, of Kendallville, died Jan. 19, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jan Hoffman

WOLCOTTVILLE — Jan Marie Hoffman, 67, of Wolcottville and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 17, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Melody Huffman

KENDALLVILLE — Melody Gay Huffman, 60, of Kendallville, died Jan. 15, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Hager Owens

KENDALLVILLE — Hager “Mae” Owens, 77, of Kendallville, died Jan. 18, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

