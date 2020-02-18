GARRETT — Garrett Middle School announced winners of the annual science fair during a program Feb. 10 in the school gym.
Judging was held Feb. 7. Prizes were handed out for first through third place in grades 6-8 in several areas of scientific study.
Students in grades 7 and 8 were required to participate in the annual event, while participation was optional for sixth grade. Organizers said 130 projects were judged this year.
First-place winners have the option to advance to the regional science fair at Trine University in Angola on March 14.
Chemistry
Grade 6
1. Molly Martin and Katelyn Hoover, “Tick Tock Produce Clock.” 2. Jaxson Endsley and Luke Hicks. 3. Jace Clifford.
Grade 7
1. Makel Davis and Mariah Browne, “Bath Bombs.” 2. Wynter Slaughter. 3. Evan York and Tyler Vogel.
Grade 8
1. Ayla Arambula and Gracyn Russell, “Rotten Apples.” 2. Jada Spiece and Grace Heimach. 3. Seth Grall
Dental
Grade 6
1. Jake Gonya and Ari Hippensteel, “Carbonation Station.” 2. Gabe Armstrong. 3. Ryan Chapman.
Grade 7
1. Levi Chaney and Malachi Malcolm, “Which Brand of Mouthwash Cleans the Most Bacteria?” 2. Addy Work. 3. Cassidy Crafer and Aliyah Delacruz.
Engineering
Grade 6
1. Aiden Boltz and Conner Boltz, “Popsicle Bridge.” 2. Noah VanWagner.
Grade 7
1. Jack Faylor, “Burning Bridges.” 2. Caden Zuehsow. 3. Krystana Nungester.
Grade 8
1. Bradon Burger, “Homemade Handwarmers.” 2. (tie) John Wacker and Danthony Harter, and Konner Pelmear.
Materials Chemistry
Grade 6
1. Ryleigh Crowl, “Growing Gummy Bears.” 2. Abbigail Medford. 3. Emma Loffler.
Grade 7
1. Jamielee Gael, “Does the Stretch Rely on the Cheese?” 2. Lucas Cole. 3. Chloe Healy and Aliya Mathews.
Grade 8
1. Makenna Malcolm and Claire Rayle, “What is the Best Disinfectant?” 2. (tie) Neveah Nicholas and Elijah Pinkerton, and Gavin Weller.
Physics
Grade 6
1. Joe Fuentes and Landon Egly, “Ready, Aim, Fire.” 2. Christian Fast. 3. Isaac Wells and Trevor Thomas.
Grade 7
1. Korbin Restle and Daniel Sanchez. 2. Holden Bowser. 3. Easton Ratcliffe.
Grade 8
1. David Westropp and Nolan Hanchar, “The Brady Trials.” 2. Aiden Orth. 3. Gabe Baker and Brandon Wroblewski.
Behavioral Science
Grade 6
1. Sarah DePew, “Picture Perfect.” 2. Ashlee Vanderbosch and Addi Kelham. 3. Dalanee Gerber and Sophia Boltz.
Grade 7
1. Connor Brown, “Color Memory.” 2. Madison Yoder and Trinadee Wiley. 3. Abby Carlson and Anthony Kurtz Jr.
Grade 8
1. Kelsey Bergman and Katelyn Joseph, “Color Switch Up.” 2. Teagan Koble. 3. Lily Gould.
Health/Wellness and Life Science
Grade 6
1. Abby Thomas, “Hang on Tight.” 2. Isaac Allen. 3. Wyatt Matson and Wesley Blaker.
Grade 7
1. Andrew Kelham and Jonathon Richie, “Is Band Healthy?” 2. Parker Reed and David Kueber. 3. Carlee York and Madison Freeze.
Grade 8
1. Landon Handshoe, “Movie Mania.” 2. Chris Newby and Kyle Curtis. 3. Wyatt Rucker and Austin Buritt.
Computer Science
Grade 6
1. Nolan Woods, “Battery Showdown.” 2. David Gruggs and Rylan Gonzolez.
Grade 7
1. Mahlan Dircksen and Adam Burns, “Reflection of Wifi.”
Grade 8
1. Braydon Kennedy, “Rule of Thirds.” 2. Amaya Mitchell and Velaria Boviall.
Environmental/Botany
Grade 6
1. Carter Overbay and Avery Sprunger, “Show Me the Mold.” 2. Ben Hug. 3. Connor Morimanno.
Grade 7
1. Luke Getts and Klarissa Stalter, “Our Polluted Sky.” 2. Owen Baldwin.
Grade 8
1. Elijah Chapman and Alex Custer, “I Wet My Plants.” 2. Allie Lehman and Alex Leon. 3. DJ Rodman.
Zoology
Grade 6
1. Autumn Rigsby and Gabriella Devers, “Does the Dog Toy Matter?” 2. Logan Clark. 3. Torri Townsend and Chevy Jones.
Grade 7
1. Missy Hall and Skyra Likens, “In and Out.” 2. Abbigail Coney and Chloe Vioral. 3. Cheyanna Miller.
Grade 8
1. Garrick Roemer and Kaleb Gingery, “What Nom-Noms Does Your Dog Like to Nom the Best?” 2. Faith Moore and Jenna Atkinson. 3. Coleton Jones and Dean Gilbert.
Additional Awards
Superintendent’s Award — Noah VanWagner.
Principal’s Award — Gavin Weller, “On Impact.”
Mayor’s Award — Mackenzie Smith and Mia Pinkerton, “Is it What You Say or How You Say It?”
Psi Iota Xi Award — James Orick-Maurer and Charlie Wertman, “The Golden Rules of Photography.”
Garrett State Bank Originality Award — Landon Best, “Are Your Hands Really That Clean?”
