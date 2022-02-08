HUNTERTOWN — One week after making a three-peat of its sectional championships, Garrett’s wrestling team did it again Saturday, cruising to its third straight regional crown.
The Railroaders were equally as dominant Saturday, finishing nearly 50 points ahead of runner-up Homestead. Garrett finished with 146.5 team points, compared to 98 by Homestead.
Carroll was third with 97 points, New Haven was fourth with 83 and Columbia City was fifth with 76.5.
The Railroaders will send nine wrestlers to the New Haven Semi-State, to take place this Saturday at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
Senior Brayden Baker (145), juniors Hayden Brady (120) and Jack O’Connor (195) and sophomore Chase Leech (152) won their respective weight classes.
Brady, who improved to 26-3, repeated as regional champion, defeating familiar foe Elliott Cornewell of Bishop Dwenger in the title match.
The two met last year in both the sectional and regional finals and repeated the meetings this year, with Baker winning all four times.
After a scoreless first, all of the scoring took place in the second. With Baker on defense, Cornewell was twice called for stalling, the latter giving Baker a 1-0 lead. Seconds later, Baker gained an escape for a 2-0 lead.
Cornewell got a takedown with 1:14 left in the period, but Baker gained an escape with 18 seconds left and a takedown before the buzzer for a 5-2 advantage.
Baker raised his record to 30-9 by pinning Homestead’s Jacob Miller at 1:39 in the title match. Baker got to the finals with a pin in his first match of the day and a 5-4 decision over Carroll’s Jackson Todd in the semi-finals.
Leech improved to 35-3 with a 10-6 decision over Snider’s Elijah Talamantez in the 152-pound final. He led 2-1 after the first period and 9-2 after the second.
Leech had a pin in his first match of the day and a 9-1 major decision in the semi-finals.
O’Connor improved to 29-7. He captured the 195-pound title with a pin at 3:58 over Carroll’s Isaac Eberhard.
O’Connor advanced through the bracket with a first-minute pin in his opening match and a 6-1 decision in the semi-finals.
Junior Jakob Jones (113) and senior Tanner McMain (126) placed second in their respective classes.
Jones, now 18-17, was pinned at 1:39 by New Haven’s Easton Doster (37-1). In reaching the finals, Jones pinned his first opponent and defeated top-seeded Solomon Barnum of Huntington North in the second round.
In a rematch of last week’s 126-pound final, McMain was defeated 3-1 by Churubusco’s Zander Hord. McMain is 22-15. He won by decision and technical fall to reach the championship match.
Junior Jadyn Gilbert (138) and senior Chandler Minnich (160) placed third. Junior Hayden Williams (132) finished fourth.
Gilbert (19-4) was an 11-4 winner over Homestead’s Giovanni Arsini in the 138-pound consolation final.
Minnich (8-5) pinned Leo’s Ke Von Russell at 3:37 in the 160-pound consolation final.
Williams (17-16) was defeated by Eastside’s Briar Munsey 4-2 in the 132-pound consolation final.
