GARRETT — A ribbon-cutting and grand opening was held last week for a new business opened in Diederich’s South House in Garrett.
Owners Jeff and Danielle Minnich opened the doors of DeKalb County Discount Store in early September, offering general merchandise at reduced prices. Items include electronics such as earbuds, fitness trackers, action cameras and smart watches, blue tooth speakers, bedding including comforters, blankets and sheets; small household appliances and décor; holiday and Christmas trees, toys and gift bags and wrap. New items will be added week-to-week in the 840 square-foot space, Jeff Minnich said.
Located at 1308 S. Randolph St., the store is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash and debit/credit cards are accepted. People can go to their Facebook page at DeKalb County Discount Store, or phone 553-4419 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.