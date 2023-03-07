Arrested in
DeKalb County
Clifton Gamble, 37, of the 200 block of South Street, Corunna, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Feb. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Tina Farber, 49, of the 700 block of Buchanan Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Aundrea Lothamer, 30, of the 700 block of Buchanan Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Quran Kiya, 25, of East Pointe, Michigan, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Feb. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of attempted theft and attempted fraud, both Class A misdemeanors.
Wayne Wells, 18, of the 5200 block of C.R. 21, Garrett, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Feb. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tawanna Young, 38, of the 2000 block of Frary Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; and failure to appear on a charge of knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Beatty, 48, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 27 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelvin Williams, 20, of the 6900 block of Lake Valley Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony.
James Duffy, 62, of the 1500 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Feb. 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jessie Swick, 31, of the 200 block of Eckhart Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. March 1 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jason Mosser, 34, of the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on Level 5 felony charges of burglary and theft.
Tyler Thompson, 31, of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while suspended with prior and operating a vehicle with no license with prior, both Class A misdemeanors.
Terell Moore, 30, of the 4300 block of Richfield Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear for a probation violation (resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony).
Cody Pontzius, 29, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Brianna Ballinger, 26, of the 100 block of Staunton Avenue, Churubusco, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. March 2 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alysia Gustin, 28, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and failure to make a report, a Class B misdemeanor.
Aaron Johnson, 49, of the 500 block West, C.R. 800 North, Huntington, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. March 2 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Misty Vance, 49, of the 2100 block of C.R. 40, Auburn, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jaisen Zentz, 43, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. March 2 by Butler Police on charges of possession of child porn as both a Level 5 and Level 6 felony; and failure to register as a sex offender, a Level 5 felony.
