Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.