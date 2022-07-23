GARRETT — With student safety top of mind, several steps have been taken for the upcoming school year at Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools that begins Aug. 11.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver summarized the district’s school engagement policy regarding health protocols at Thursday’s meeting of the school board.
Under the plan:
• Masks are optional for students and staff in school buildings.
• Social distancing will be practiced when necessary.
• COVID-19 vaccinations are not required by the district or state, with vaccination information and locations available at vaccines.gov/.
• All extra-curricular and co-curricular activities will occur as normal.
• Safe and effective cleaning products will be used on all high-touch areas in the buildings and on buses.
• Parents and guardians will be encouraged to monitor for symptoms and ill children should be kept home.
• Visitors and volunteers are welcome in the district’s schools.
• Appropriate accommodations will be made for children with disabilities with respect to health and safety policies.
• Students and staff will be encouraged to wash hands regularly. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout district facilities.
• No quarantines will be implemented and no contact tracing will be conducted.
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools will continue to be mindful of guidance from state and federal agencies and will continue to collaborate with the DeKalb County Health Department.
• The plan is subject to change to reflect current guidance or orders at the federal, state and local levels.
In a safety measure outside of the classroom, school buses are being fitted with backlit “School Bus” signs above the front cab for better visibility along the routes. The lighting is being installed at the DeKalb Eastern Schools maintenance garage.
Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden, who also serves as the school’s safety director, outlined a new safety application for laptops, tablets and phones that will interact with all administrators, instructors, aides, maintenance, and other employees and the Garrett Police Department in the interest of emergency management. New safety shields have also been installed on classroom doors that block views from outside the room.
Administrators from all three building expressed excitement for what they hope to be the first “normal” opening since COVID impacted classes more than two years ago.
A “Back to School Night” is planned Thursday, Aug. 4 for all students, from 5-7 p.m. at J.E. Ober Elementary and from 6-8 p.m. in the middle and high schools. School hours are Monday-Thursday at 8:15 at J.E. Ober and Monday-Thursday at 8 a.m. in the middle at high schools. Classes in all buildings have a late start on Fridays at 8:45 a.m.
High School Principal Matt Smith announced the return of the Character Counts program featuring its Six Pillars of Character in the fall. Originally begun 20 years ago at Garrett, the high school had implemented a different program for the past two years.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler School students will see no increase in lunch costs for the upcoming school year, and all students will be eligible for a universal free breakfast, Weaver said.
Elementary students will pay $2.50 per lunch meal, secondary students will be charged $2.60.
The board approved two donations for the Career Development Program, including $200,000 from the Dekko Foundation and $25,000 from Daryle and Brenda Doden; plus a $10,000 donation from Walter and Joanna Comer for the student scholarship in their names.
Also approved were a teacher appreciation grant policy, 2022-2023 gift card resolution, an agreement with Weller Grant Services, an inter-local facility agreement for CHOICE House and permission for four instructors to attend a research council on mathematics Learning Conference in Las Vegas.
A declaration to dedicate Johanna Court in the school-owned Brennen Estates housing addition back to the city was approved by the board pending signatures from city officials.
Personnel
In addition to leaves of absence, the board approved several personnel items. They include:
• The hiring of Mike Schenkel as director of buildings and grounds, Jim Schenkel as maintenance technician, Kody Linville as custodian; Sandra Anderson as bus driver and Kara Molargik as eighth grade math instructor; and
• The resignations of Kyler Deverna-Perez and high school English instructor, Shannon Harmon as high school guidance counselor and John Blomeke as cafeteria employee.
Middle school math teacher Erin Howard moved up to a high school guidance counselor position.
The board approved these high school coaches in addition to those returning this year:
• Austin Johnson, Brody Dixon, Cordell Camp and Corey Schoon as assistant football coaches; Chance Hinkle as assistant cross country coach; and Jordan Baer as volunteer cheer coach; and
• The resignations of Sam Malcolm as assistant cross country coach, and Kyler Deverna-Perez and Jason Richards as assistant football coaches.
In the middle school, coaches approved include assistant cheer coach Saylor Seifert; Ethan Harter as assistant football coach; Kelly Flotow as eighth-grade volleyball coach, Alexandria Gottfried as seventh-grade volleyball coach; and Olivia Ice as sixth-grade volleyball coach.
The resignations of Austin Johnson as football coach; Jen Custer as sixth-grade girls basketball coach; and Sam Malcolm as boys basketball coach were also approved.
