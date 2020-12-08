Fill-A-Cruiser event set for Saturday
GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department and the Garrett Claus program, comprised of students from Garrett High School, are teaming up for a "Fill-A-Cruiser" holiday drive event.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Garrett Police Department, 200 N. Cowen St.
Donors are asked to bring new, unopened toys, children's clothing and cleaning supplies to the police department cruiser. Items will be donated to the Garrett Claus project to be distributed to children in need within the City of Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.