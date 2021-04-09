GARRETT — Two Garrett seniors have been named to the 2020-2021 Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic Team.
Keegan McComb and Grace Weller were selected from Garrett.
Team membership is determined by a combination of a student’s grade-point average and a standardized test score. Honorees are not necessarily student-athletes, although some are involved in athletics.
Angola, Fairfield, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview each had three students selected.
Angola's selections were Hunter Brandon, Mary Katherine Smith and Ashleigh Steffel.
Fairfield's selections were Hannah Diener, Jeno Leavitt and Mackayla Stutsman.
From Prairie Heights, Haylee Henderson, Isaach Watkins and Madelyn Wylie made the team.
West Noble’s Lauren Baker, Kacee Click and Erin Shoemaker were listed.
Westview's selections were Doug Calvillo, Alexis Miller and Joey Mullett.
Churubusco and Fremont had two selections each.
Representing Churubusco are Caitlin Krider and Emily Li. Fremont's selections are Lucas Lennen and Jaden Zuccolotto.
Central Noble’s Emma Knox, Eastside’s Lauren Brown, Hamilton’s Gabrielle Gallaway and Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough also made the all-academic team.
