GARRETT — Last year was a record-setting season for Garrett’s wrestling program.
Not only did the Railroaders capture the first team sectional title, they went one better, adding a regional championship to go with it.
Now, they have their sights set on team state and semi-state titles.
“It felt like validation for everything coach (Nick) Kraus, myself, all the coaches and all the wrestlers have put in for these last eight years,” said assistant coach Mike Poppe.
“Now that we’ve reached that milestone, we’re not satisfied,” he said. “We want to reach another one. We’re going to continue to stretch, continue to battle and continue to improve.
“It’s no accident how we’ve gotten here,” Poppe said. “Starting with Luke Fielden, former head coach and principal at the middle school, who runs our youth program, all the way up to the high school, with coach Tyler Lanning at the middle school.” The middle school team was undefeated in all meets a year ago.
The Railroaders finished second in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals last season, losing a close match to Bellmont 33-29.
While several members of Garrett’s record-setting team graduated, many return, and there’s reason to think the team can build upon its resume.
“I think we have more experience overall than we have had in our eight years here,” Poppe said. “The kids are really working hard. They’re getting after it, and there’s been some battles for weight classes.
“Right now, I think the kids are just hungry to wrestle somebody from another school.”
The advantage experience provides is practices are devoted to more actual wrestling and technique and less about teaching.
“When you have that level of experience, some of the practices you can speed up a bit and get into a little more high intensity situations quicker, and there’s not so much stopping and having to teach,” Poppe said.
“Now, it’s more a matter of refining technique, reviewing technique and fine-tuning and sharpening the skills each wrestler has.”
A pair of state qualifiers get the Railroader lineup off to a good start in sophomore Hayden Brady and senior Colton Weimer at 106 and 113 pounds. Sophomores Jakob Jones and Bryan Gomez are contenders at those classes.
Two-time regional qualifier Keegan McComb, a senior, returns at 120 pounds. Junior Tanner McMain, sophomore Laylah Hicks and freshmen Preston Orick-Maurer and Konner Pelmear are also listed at that weight.
Seniors Kane McCormack and Seth Montoya lead the contenders at 126. McCormack is recovered after suffering a knee injury at the Northeast Corner Conference meet last year. Junior Chandler Minnich could also see mat time.
Junior Brayden Baker leads candidates at 132 pounds. Sophomores Hunter Walden and Hayden Williams and freshmen Kaiden Colburn are also contenders.
Sophomore Jadyn Gilbert and senior Wayne Wells lead candidates at 138 and 145 pounds. Junior Elia Tapia, sophomore Ty Smurr and freshman Lane Balzer are also contenders.
Freshmen Chase Leech and Chris Newby and junior Sebastian Smith are candidates at 152 pounds.
At 160 pounds, senior Kolin Cope, junior Carson Harter and sophomore Lane Gibson are candidates.
It’s in the upper weights where the Railroaders may lack some experience, especially at 170, 182 and heavyweight.
Two-time state runner-up Clayton Fielden and veteran wrestlers Cole Bergman and Nolan Hathaway all graduated.
At 170 pounds, juniors Jesse Badger and Mathew William, sophomores Grayden Clingan and Daniel Drobek and freshman Bryce Fugate are listed. Six wrestlers make up the field at 182: senior Kamren Pelmear, junior Doug Merriman, sophomores Cody Bickley, Jack O’Connor, Samuel Ross and Carter Wolfe.
Seniors Seth VanWagner, a semi-state qualifier, and Tyler Walden and freshman Gabe Baker are candidates at 195 pounds. Junior Cayden Myers is listed at 220 pounds, and senior Gage Camp and freshman Kyle Curtis are contenders at 285 pounds.
“They’re a hard-working bunch,” Poppe said. “We ask them to do something tough at practice, zero complaints; they get right at it. They’re a good bunch of kids. A lot of them are great students. We have a lot of members of NHS (National Honor Society) and honor roll.”
While several tournaments — including the Garrett Invitational and the Al Smith Invitational — have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has picked up dual meets with Jimtown, Mishawaka, Snider and Wawasee.
