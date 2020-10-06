BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Four Garrett runners earned All-Northeast Corner Conference honors at Saturday’s meet at Prairie Heights High School.
Junior Nataley Armstrong placed third overall in the girls’ race with a time of 20 minutes, 46.71 seconds. Senior Madilyn Malcolm finished seventh in 21:17.58.
On the boys’ side, junior Tanner McMain was sixth at 17:13.56. Freshman Luke Coffman was 11th at 17:34.88. Freshman Gavin Weller finished 17th at 17:47.62 to receive NECC honorable mention.
The top 15 finishers in each race were All-NECC selections. The next 10 finishers received honorable mention.
Westview placed seven runners in the top 20 finishers, including five in the top 15, to win the boys’ crown with 36 points. West Noble had four runners in the top 20 to win the girls’ title with 55 points.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury won the boys’ race in 15:13.31. The Hornets made it a sweep of individual champions as Gracynn Hinkley won the girls’ race in 20:23.13.
The Railroader boys placed third with 86 points behind Westview (36) and Angola (68). West Noble was fourth with 106 and Churubusco was fifth with 129.
Garrett finished fifth in the girls’ team standings with 119 points, behind West Noble (55), Westview (91), Fairfield (93) and Angola (118).
For the Garrett girls, Makenna Malcolm was 29th at 22:57.13. Tia Spiece was 33rd at 23:07.99. Aida Haynes was 48th at 24:41.64. Addison Ebert was 51st at 24:53.54. Samantha Liechty was 55th at 26:01.94.
Brooklyn Jacobs was 59th at 26:39.93. Chloe Rayle was 60th at 26:41.12.
For the Railroader boys, Trevor Armstrong finished 26th at 18:32.87. Landon Davis was 29th at 18:44:01. Colton Weimer placed 37th at 19:13.34. Tyler Gater was 41st at 19:23.36.
Seth Montoya placed 55th at 19:56.33. Kane McCormack was 57th at 20:05.77. Keegan Angel was 68th at 21:20.09. Carter Wolfe was 76th at 22:17.30. Titus Peck was 83rd at 23:12.41. Reece Clingan was 90th at 24:47.10. Donovan Carmichael was 91st at 24:55.96. Andrew Molargik was 99th at 31:24.94.
