Immanuel Avilla VBS is June 21-25
AVILLA — Immanuel Lutheran Church invites area children to vacation Bible school June 21-25 at the church at 113 W. Albion St., Avilla, from 9-11:30 a.m. each day.
Safety precautions will be observed.
This year's theme is "God's Wonder Lab: Jesus Does the Impossible."
Registration is online at vbsmate.com/AvillaVBS.
For more information, call Vi Wysong at 760-6856. Anyone wishing to help should contact Rev. Patrick Kuhlman at 897-2071.
