David Moody
GARRETT — David L. Moody, age 79, of Garrett, IN, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
David was born May 15, 1941 in Eastport, ME to Ellery Davis and Helen Pauline (Rose) Moody.
He married Barbara A. Ruff on July 7, 1994 in Fort Wayne, IN. David worked in construction and then at Superior Auto and Jack Eiser Sales Inc. He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran.
David is survived by his wife: Barbara A. Moody, Garrett, IN; daughter Jennifer (Randy) Reynolds, Knox, IN; son Keith Moody, Anderson, IN; stepson: Dennis (Jana) Ruff, New Haven, IN; stepdaughter Theresa (Randy) Prentice, Hudson, IN; sister Janice Herr, Fort Wayne, IN; 3 grandsons, 2 step-granddaughters and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Ellery and Helen Moody; brothers Keith and Richard Moody; sisters Ann Moody, Barbara Curran and Rosemary Moody.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today, Sept. 1, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN.
The family will have private military honors at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, IN on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Memorials are to Camp Red Cedar, Fort Wayne, IN.
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
As per the governor's orders, it is mandatory to wear masks and social distance.
