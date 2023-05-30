ANGOLA — Through three innings, Garrett’s softball team was in a good place, leading Concordia 5-4 in Class 3A sectional play May 23.
The Cadets picked up three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Railroaders scored twice in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback, losing 8-7.
Mackenzie Smith had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair of runs for Garrett.
Laney Miller had one hit and also drove in two. Stella Mix had a double.
Sarah DePew, Emma LaPato and Addy Work had one hit each.
Ayla Arambula and Kyana Martinez picked up stolen bases for Garrett.
Ashlee Vanderbosch pitched into the sixth inning, facing 28 batters. She allowed seven hits and seven runs, with four earned. She allowed one walk and struck out five. Martinez pitched 1 1/3 innings, facing six batters. She allowed one hit and one earned run while walking two.
For the Cadets, Ruth Kaiser had three hits and Alli Dubay had two. Kaiser had a double, scored twice and drove in three. Addie Kaiser also had a double for Concordia.
Samantha Hoffman pitched a complete game, striking out 12 batters while allowing eight hits and seven runs — all unearned. She walked three batters.
Each team committed five errors.
Garrett’s season ended at 7-16.
