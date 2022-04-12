St. Martin’s offering sports physicals
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St. is partnering with several area schools offering sports physicals to high school and middle school athletes.
Physicals will be completed at the school during the school day. Students may pick up physical forms at the athletic office. All forms must be completed, signed and returned to the athletic office prior to the physical date with $20 (cash, check or money order) attached.
No physical will be done if a form is not signed or complete. Any questions should be directed to the athletic offices.
Physicals will be conducted at Garrett High School and Garrett Middle School Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11.
All proceeds will benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare which offers health care for the uninsured and under-insured residents in DeKalb and Noble counties.
For more information, Tammy or Destiney at St. Martin’s Healthcare at 357-0077.
