Arrested in DeKalb County
James Handshoe, 37, of the 100 block of Sammy Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Jennifer Graves, 38, of the 2900 block of S.R. 1, Angola, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony; and distribution of intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor.
Darren Meyers, 38, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sierra Montoya, 29, of the 1500 block of Connie Jean Boulevard, Garrett, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
William Zink, 42, of the 4700 block of C.R. 40A, Auburn, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Limecooly, 26, of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Stoner, 51, of the 3000 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested at 4:13 a.m. Jan. 21 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tony Books, 39, of Churubusco, was arrested at 5:03 Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Devon Posey, 29, of the 3000 block of South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:28 a.m. Jan. 21 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Warfield, 34, of Hudson, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Skyler Lockwood, 26, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a theft charge, a Class B misdemeanor.
Megan Snavley, 30, of the 700 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a driving while suspended with prior charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zackary Meade, 39, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 24 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging battery, resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Isidoro Gomez-Mendez, 36, of the 100 block of C.R. 68, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Vanpatten-Fowlkes, 24, of St. Joe Village Mobile Home Park, St. Joe, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Jan. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Tyler Stuller, 25, of the 100 block of West Railroad Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Jan. 26 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both Class A misdemeanors.
Lacey Icenhour, 29, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Jan. 26 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear on a criminal trespass charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
