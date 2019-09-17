The Alpha Rho Chapter of Psi Iota Xi held its first meeting of the 2019-2020 year on Aug. 26. The meeting was hosted by the officers for the year which is headed by President Stacey Sweet. The ladies of Psi Iota Xi are gearing up for a busy year. Psi Iota Xi is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the community in a variety of areas with special emphasis on Speech, Hearing, Literature, Music and Art. Fund raisers are held in the fall and in the spring of each year to assist us in helping the community.
Our fall fund raisers for the 2019-2020 year are:
• Rib Fundraiser at Miller’s Market parking lot in Garrett Indiana on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A full rack of ribs will cost $13.00. The cost of a half rack of ribs will be $7.00. Baked potatoes and desserts will be available for an additional cost.
• Orders are being taken for cake rolls during the month of September. Cake rolls are being sold for $15.00 each. There are thirteen flavors available including Apple Cinnamon, Banana Walnut, Blueberry, Carrot Cake, Chocolate, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon, Pumpkin, Red Velvet, Strawberry and White Raspberry. The cake rolls will be ready for delivery on Wednesday November 20, 2019.
• Our sorority will be taking advanced ordered for our annual cheese balls during the month of October 2019. Three flavors will be available which include Original (cheddar), Beef and Hawaiian. The cheese balls will be made by our membership on Saturday November 23, 2019. Cheese balls will be available for delivery on November 23, 2019.
Any member of the Alpha Rho Chapter will be able to assist you with placing an order. If you don’t know a member of Phi Iota Xi, people can contact Stacey Sweet at 260-553-0597 or Jan Merrill at 260-925-5939 to place an order.
