GARRETT — Employees of Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools, school board members and staff were recognized for longevity during the annual Pride Day program on May 28 in the high school cafeteria.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver and school board members Tami Best and Jerry Weller congratulated honorees and handed out awards and pins.
Service award recipients
Several staff members were presented with service pins and awards. Weaver and school board members congratulated each one of them for their service.
Jeffrey Thrush of the maintenance and custodial department received a 35-year pin, bell and pen set.
Twenty-five year pins and awards were presented to district quality control manager Billy Pogue, and bus drivers Tammy Karr and Dennis Sutton.
Twenty-year awards were presented to elementary school instructors Kim Harris, Lisa Kruse, Stacy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Thomas; middle school instructor Robert Lapadot; high school guidance counselor Ryan Hathaway; and Peggy Sutton from the maintenance department.
Fifteen-year pins were presented to middle school guidance secretary Suzanne Shearer; Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden, middle school instructional assistant Jerry Custer; high school instructor Ron Frickey; high school instructional aide Michelle Randol; bus driver Toni Gall; and Kim Evans from the maintenance department.
Ten-year awards were handed out to elementary instructional aide Alisha Fieldhouse; elementary instructor Jessica Harter; middle school instructors Mallory Clifford, Nicholas Kraus, Tracy Owen, middle school instructional aides Jennifer Myers and Bobbie Lucarelli; Ted Custer from the maintenance department and Michael Main in the technology department.
Five-year pins were presented to 20 employees: elementary instructors Zachary Delauder, Jeffery Hurd, Amy Lewis, Erica Moynahan and Catherine Storie; middle school instructors Wendy Kennedy, Shalona Moody and Steven Orth; high school instructors Jessica Carlson, Ellyn Johnson, Jeffery Kosmoski, Tyler Lanning, and Emilia Shipe; and Haley Dennison, Shelia Slabaugh and Alyssa White from the food service department; bus driver Julie Kelham; Teresa Curcio from the maintenance department; and district business manager Brittany Treesh.
Administrators and school board members prepared a breakfast of pancakes and sausages, eggs and fresh fruit for employees.
Retirees
Four retiring staff members, representing more than 125 years of service, were honored during the program: Mark Ober, Pam Fleetwood, JoEllen Knott and Mary Schendel.
Two 2020 retirees were also honored at the program, as COVID caused the cancellation of an in-person program last year: bus driver Holly Custer and instructor Jim Slain.
Each retiree was presented with a personalized gift and a lifetime pass to Railroader sporting events.
