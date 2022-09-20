Garrett students participate in Day of Strength

ALBION — As part of national Suicide Prevention Awareness month, 300 area high school students, educators and community volunteers connected at Camp Lutherhaven in Albion for The School Care Team’s Day of Strength.
Participating schools included Garrett, DeKalb, East Noble, Central Noble, Lakeland, Mishawaka, and Goshen high schools.
The students serve as peer leaders for Sources of Strength, a school-based suicide prevention and wellness program that promotes youth-adult connectedness, focusing on strengths, and seeking help when stress becomes overwhelming.
During Day of Strength, students engaged in campaigns designed to highlight strengths, or protective factors, people can turn to when they experience stress, including family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality, physical and mental health.
The “What Helps Me” campaign invited students to reflect on strategies and supports that help manage anger, anxiety, and sadness. Examples of students’ responses included, crocheting, reading, yoga, praying, sports, and talking to friends, family members and trusted adults.
Students pledged in the “You Belong” campaign to believe that their voice has the power to help others, and to complete the statement, “I am…” however they chose.
One student wrote, “I am a helper that strives to encourage people to become their best selves. My focus is to help people with addiction to find themselves after addiction consumes them. I believe everyone has good in them; sometimes people just need a little help.”
Another student replied, “I am an intelligent, patient, introverted, kind person that always seeks to help others when they need it. Whenever I do a wrong, I do my best to amend it.”
Other campaigns included naming a trusted adult, identifying what makes someone a positive friend, reflecting on something they are grateful for, and participating in healthy activities that relieve stress and spark joy. Among the available activities were boating and archery, basketball and volleyball, singing and playing music, painting, and making s’mores over a campfire.
Fifteen community members spent the day interacting with students at each campaign station.
Evan Davis, a volunteer from Garrett, said the day was incredible. “I really loved seeing all of the smiles and hearing so much laughter.”
The School Care Team is a for-impact educational consulting group that develops long-term supportive relationships with schools to encourage teachers and support student well-being through responsive training, strategic coaching, and program implementation. Sources of Strength is one of their key programs. To learn more about the School Care Team, visit the website, SchoolCareTeam.org.
