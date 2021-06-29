Joseph McCorkel
GOSHEN — Joseph McCorkel, 94, of Goshen, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
He was the son of Joseph and Emma McCorkel.
Joe was a civil engineering graduate of Tri-State College (now Trine University) and had an MBA from St. Francis College.
He was a U.S. Army WWII veteran and a lifelong blood donor (25-gallon club member).
He was a private pilot. Also, he was active in his community and served on many Goshen city boards.
He career included 30 years at International Harvester in Fort Wayne and then 13 years at Johnson Controls in Goshen.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Gloria.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice McKee and her husband, Doug; son, Joe McCorkel and his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Bobbie Campbell and her husband, Jeff; and grandchildren, Donald and Neal McCorkel and Scott Campbell.
Remembrances may be made to Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
