GARRETT — Garrett High School’s Career Development Program raised the technology bar to a new level last week.
The school’s vocational building trades class teamed up with local solar company, Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla, Sculpin Solar and the Center for Energy Education of Huntington, to design and install a roof-mounted solar system on the south side of this year’s project home now under construction at 1001 Joanna Court in Brennan Estates, located on South Second Street on the east side of the school campus.
Last fall, Garrett High School’s Career Development director Corey Schoon and Michael Terronez, community engagement and education manager at the Center for Energy Education began kicking around the idea of the class building an ‘all-green’ home for this year’s project. Boosted with a generous donation of a $15,000 from Sculpin Solar to fund the solar array, Garrett students were guided in the installation of the panels Wednesday, each weighing about 50 pounds. RES also provided significant discounts to make the project feasible.
The new home is a 1,768-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch style dwelling. The 6.300-watt solar unit will provide all of the energy needed for the house.
The home’s solar system is comprised of 14 solar panels, each having an output of 450 watts under full sun. The panels are connected to a SMA brand solar inverter that converts the DC power to 240/120 volts AC so the power can be used by the home’s electrical system, or grid-tie system.
The solar system will likely generate most of the home’s electrical needs during the day and is designed to last at least 30 years, according to Renewable Energy Systems.
The solar inverter is UL 1741 compliant so when the power goes down, the solar system shuts off and waits for the grid power to return before restarting. The inverter comes with a secure power supply that allows one dedicated 120-volt outlet to have 2,000 watts of electrical power while the utility power is out, which is a great way to have back-up power without the batteries, RES added.
This project represents the first time one of the student-built houses in the Brennan Estates subdivision across from the high school will be powered by solar.
“This is an exciting development in the growth of our building trades program at Garrett and has been a fantastic local collaboration for all those involved,” Schoon said. “Garrett students are getting the unique opportunity to learn and work with the new technologies within the construction industry.”
The building trades program has a long history of almost 50 years running, and may be one of the only programs with its own subdivision. This subdivision has nine lots. The third home currently being built will be fitted with the solar array.
It represents the first time one of the student-built houses in the Brennan Estates subdivision across from the high school will be powered by solar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.