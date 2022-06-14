GARRETT — Garrett spring sports athletes were recognized for their accomplishments at an awards program June 1.
Four-year awards were presented to athletes in baseball, softball, golf, and boys and girls track. In addition, one athlete in each sport received sportsmanship awards from their respective coaches.
Sportsmanship awards were given to these athletes: baseball — Peyton Simmons; softball — Halle Hathaway; golf — Isaac Wright; boys track — Christian London and girls track — Jordan Baer.
Four-year awards were presented to these athletes: baseball — Jasen Bailey, Kail Baughman, Elijah Johnson, Graham Kelham, Jaxson Nodine and Trey Richards; softball — Kaitlyn Bergman and Halle Hathaway; golf — Logan Borns, Thomas Loeffler and Isaac Wright; boys track — Keegan Angel, Christian London, Tanner McMain and Chandler Minnich; girls track — Nataley Armstrong, Jordan Baer and Abby Weaver.
Major letters were presented to these athletes:
Baseball — seniors Jasen Bailey, Kail Baughman, Elijah Johnson, Graham Kelham, Jaxson Nodine and Trey Richards; junior Luke Byers, James Kimmel, Jacob Molargik and Peyton Simmons; and sophomores Luke Holcomb, Aaden Lytle and Aiden Orth.
Softball — seniors Kaitlyn Bergman, Halle Hathaway and Marissa Green; juniors Emily Boger, Laney Miller, Chelsie Sowles and Chloe Trausch; sophomores Ayla Arambula, Emma LaPato, Kyana Martinez, Jessalyn Smith and Mackenzie Smith; and freshmen Stella Mix, Addy Work and Carlee York.
Golf — seniors Logan Borns, Thomas Loeffler and Isaac Wright; sophomore Jacob Borns and freshman Carter Demske.
Boys track — seniors Keegan Angel, Brayden Baker, Christian London, Tanner McMain, Chandler Minnich and Zack Warfield; juniors, Jack Adams, Cody Bickley, Grayden Clingan, Tyler Gater, Lane Gibson, Jadyn Gilbert, Robert Koskie, Marcellus McCormick, Andrew Molargik, Jack O’Connor and Carter Wolfe; and sophomores Holden Bowser, Luke Coffman, Mahlan Dircksen, Kaleb Gingery, Braydon Kennedy, David Keuber, Alex Lean, Malachi Malcolm, Xavier Nusbaum, Nathan Presswood, Gavin Weller and Nate Wells.
Girls track — seniors Nataley Armstrong; Jordan Baer and Abby Weaver; juniors Lexi Gordon, Aida Haynes and Kinleigh Smith; sophomores Addison Ebert, Brooklyn Jacobs, Katelyn Joseph, Makenna Malcolm and Jada Spiece; and freshmen Ayla Gilbert, Chloe Harter, Alexa Sierra and Addyson Trausch.
Minor letters were presented to these athletes:
Baseball — sophomores Elijah Chapman, Danthony Harter and Davon Harter; and freshmen Owen Baldwin, Grant Byers, Royce Fuentes, Calder Hefty, Kashen Kelham, Easton Ratcliffe, Parker Reed, Camren Ruble, Parker Skelly and Camdyn Woods.
Softball — juniors Samantha Cook and Jessica Culbertson; sophomores Kelsey Bergman and Sierra Massey; and freshmen Liberty Badger, Madison Freeze, Abbey Fortier and Delaeni Hixson.
Golf — sophomore Blake Sheets and freshmen Dylan DeKoninck and Riley Clingan.
Boys track — junior Tatenur Woolard; sophomores Kyle Curtis, Zackary Kockhendorfer and Garrick Roemer; and freshmen Damian Castro, Andrew Kelham, Colton Obenauer, Logan Parcell and Owen Wright.
Girls track — junior Ryleigh VanBuskirk, sophomores Carlinn Best and Makayla Skelly and freshmen Carissa Baver, Victoria Hug, Kennedy Hutton, Alli O’Connor and Ava Secrest.
Captain stars were presented to these athletes: baseball — seniors Graham Kelham, Jaxson Nodine and Trey Richards; softball — seniors Kaitlyn Bergman and Halle Hathaway and junior Laney Miller; boys track — seniors Tanner McMain and Chandler Minnich and junior Jack O’Connor; girls track — seniors Nataley Armstrong and Abby Weaver and sophomore Makenna Malcolm.
