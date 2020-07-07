Marilyn Runion
GARRETT — Marilyn L. Runion, 89, of Garrett, died July 3, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Suzanne
Freidenberger-Burdick
BUTLER — Suzanne Freidenberger-Burdick, 81, of Butler and born in Garrett, died June 28, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Betty Crager
AUBURN — Betty Joan Crager, 92, of Auburn, died June 27, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Charles Derrow
AUBURN — Charles “Chuck” Derrow, 88, of Auburn, died July 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Alice Holmes
AUBURN — Alice M. Holmes, 81, Auburn, died June 30, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Rosa Moreland
AUBURN — Rosa M. Moreland, 83, of Auburn, died July 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Michael Suntken
AUBURN — Michael “Mike” Suntken, 64, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died June 30, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lloyd Eckert
WATERLOO — Lloyd Eugene “Gene” Eckert, 95, of Waterloo, died June 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Timothy Hamilton
HAMILTON — Timothy Ronald Hamilton, 69, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton and formerly of Snow Lake, Fremont, died June 30, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Heath Hale
BUTLER — Heath Bradley “Brad” Hale, 47, of Butler, died June 29, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Patricia Morrison
BUTLER — Patricia A. Robinson Morrison, 75, of Butler, died June 30, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Sharon Warstler
BUTLER — Sharon L. Warstler, 61, of Butler, died June 30, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Larry Johnson
AVILLA — Larry Johnson, 79, of Avilla, died June 27, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Bonita Murfree
KENDALLVILLE — Bonita L. Murfree, 76, of Kendallville, died June 27, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Michael Powell Sr.
LEO — Michael S. Powell Sr., 63, of Leo and formerly of Spencerville, died June 30, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Dean Buras
ANGOLA — Dean Samuel Buras was stillborn June 29, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Robert Kunkle
ANGOLA — Robert Garry “Bob” Kunkle, 64, of Angola, died June 29, 2020.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.