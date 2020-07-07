Marilyn Runion

GARRETT — Marilyn L. Runion, 89, of Garrett, died July 3, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Suzanne

Freidenberger-Burdick

BUTLER — Suzanne Freidenberger-Burdick, 81, of Butler and born in Garrett, died June 28, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Betty Crager

AUBURN — Betty Joan Crager, 92, of Auburn, died June 27, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Charles Derrow

AUBURN — Charles “Chuck” Derrow, 88, of Auburn, died July 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Alice Holmes

AUBURN — Alice M. Holmes, 81, Auburn, died June 30, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Rosa Moreland

AUBURN — Rosa M. Moreland, 83, of Auburn, died July 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Michael Suntken

AUBURN — Michael “Mike” Suntken, 64, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died June 30, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lloyd Eckert

WATERLOO — Lloyd Eugene “Gene” Eckert, 95, of Waterloo, died June 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Timothy Hamilton

HAMILTON — Timothy Ronald Hamilton, 69, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton and formerly of Snow Lake, Fremont, died June 30, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Heath Hale

BUTLER — Heath Bradley “Brad” Hale, 47, of Butler, died June 29, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Patricia Morrison

BUTLER — Patricia A. Robinson Morrison, 75, of Butler, died June 30, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Sharon Warstler

BUTLER — Sharon L. Warstler, 61, of Butler, died June 30, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Larry Johnson

AVILLA — Larry Johnson, 79, of Avilla, died June 27, 2020.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Bonita Murfree

KENDALLVILLE — Bonita L. Murfree, 76, of Kendallville, died June 27, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Michael Powell Sr.

LEO — Michael S. Powell Sr., 63, of Leo and formerly of Spencerville, died June 30, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Dean Buras

ANGOLA — Dean Samuel Buras was stillborn June 29, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Robert Kunkle

ANGOLA — Robert Garry “Bob” Kunkle, 64, of Angola, died June 29, 2020.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

