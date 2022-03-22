Marilyn Atkison
GARRETT — Marilyn “Sue” Atkison, 84, of Garrett, died March 13, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Maeann Parker
GARRETT — Maeann C. Parker, 53, of Garrett, died March 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Araque
AVILLA — John Armando Araque, 54, of Avilla, died March 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dorinda Carmichael
AVILLA — Dorinda J. Carmichael, 47, of Avilla, died March 15, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Jack Dold
AUBURN — Jack Dold, 85, of Auburn, died March 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Rose Hudson
AUBURN — Rose Ellen Hudson, 91, of Auburn, died March 12, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Linda Johnson
AUBURN — Linda Carol Johnson, 73, of Auburn, died March 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
William Johnson
AUBURN — William Eugene Johnson of Auburn died March 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Furl Smith
PRINCETON, Texas — Furl C. Smith, 69, of Princeton, Texas and born in Auburn, died March 11, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Crit Akers
BUTLER — Crit Akers, 74, of Butler, died March 14, 2022.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, handled arrangements.
John Bassett
BUTLER — John C. Bassett, 44, of Butler, died March 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
William Roberts
HUDSON — William Bell Marsh Roberts, 81, of Hudson, died March 13, 2022.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Karen Kuhn
PLEASANT LAKE — Karen S. Kuhn, 71, of Pleasant Lake, died March 13, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Raymond Bassett
KENDALLVILLE — Raymond L. Bassett, 70, of Kendallville, died March 15, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Clifford Hardin
KENDALLVILLE — Clifford Landy Hardin, 56, of Kendallville, died March 17, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Marian Hepner
KENDALLVILLE — Marian Hepner, 92, of Kendallville, died March 16, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Ann Hoover
KENDALLVILLE — Ruth Ann Hoover, 51, of Kendallville, died March 11, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Toye Mauzy
KENDALLVILLE — Toye Lynn Mauzy, 63, of Kendallville, died March 12, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Roedonald Polly
KENDALLVILLE — Roedonald “Don” Polly, 57, of Kendallville, died March 16, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
