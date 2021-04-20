Thomas Engle
NEW BERN, N.C. — “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather a skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, “Wow! What a ride!” — Hunter S. Thompson.
Thomas Randall Engle, 73, of the Taberna community, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, after a long and hard-fought battle with prostate cancer.
“When you die, that does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live.” — Stuart Scott
Tom was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Sept. 11, 1947.
He graduated from Garrett High School with the Class of 1965, and later earned his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master's Degree in Public Affairs from Indiana University.
Tom was married to Paula (Dembickie) Engle on July 13, 1968. They were married 52 years. Their journey together included stops in Long Beach, California; Garrett, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gardner, Massachusetts; Middletown, Rhode Island; and New Bern, North Carolina.
Tom proudly served in the Navy from 1967 to 1968, on the USS Alamo in Vietnam. He continued to serve in the Navy Reserve until 1990.
His professional career after the Navy spanned almost 50 years, 20 of which were served in law enforcement, culminating with a tenure as Public Safety Commissioner in Gardner, Massachusetts. He worked for several companies over the next 25-plus years, working in sales and customer support and retired in 2019.
Tom is survived by his wife Paula; daughter, Lynn and her husband, Kevin; son, Todd and his wife, Noelle; grandchildren, Sydney, Jamie, Jake, Tom, Will and Lucas; his sidekick (dog) Stanley; and countless other friends and family whom he held close.
Tom enjoyed many different hobbies and activities including sailing, kayaking, flying (as a pilot) and cooking. He also once jumped out of a perfectly good airplane! He loved meeting new people, creating friendships and memories. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He took great care in loving each one individually but also cherished his time with all of them together. His grandchildren meant everything to him!
Those wishing to offer words of hope and condolences may visit pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401, pcf.org.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Engle family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.