GARRETT — Lakewood Park’s first four innings were just too much to overcome.
Junior Megan Knox and freshman Grace Merkel each went deep to lead the Panthers’ 20-hit attack in a 15-9 win over Garrett May 18.
Merkle finished with four hits — lacking just a triple for the cycle — stole a base, scored three times and drove in two.
Knox had three hits and scored three times. Senior Madison Miller connected for three doubles, two runs and drove in five.
The Panthers improved to 7-11 with the win.
The Panthers struck for five runs in the first, behind singles from Mackenzie Shepherd, Samantha Schlotter, Merkle and Vinnie Talarico. Knox and Miller had doubles.
Garrett (3-16) bounced right back with four in its half of the first.
Sheri Boucher led off with a triple, and Hallie McCoy picked up a one-out walk. Boucher scored on the back half of a double steal, with McCoy taking second. Laney Miller singled and Ayla Arambula was hit by a pitch to fill the bases.
McCoy and Miller scored on Halle Hathaway’s two-run single. Arambula came home on a double steal after a walk to Kyana Martinez.
Schlotter led off the Panther second with a single and scored on Knox’s home run to left field. Merkle followed with a home run of her own to make it 8-4.
Livia Lindblom singled and came home on Miller’s double. Miller took third on a grounder and later scored to make it 10-4.
Lakewood Park capped its scoring with four runs in the third and one more in the fourth.
Garrett wasn’t done though.
In the fourth, Boucher led off with a walk, stole second and third, coming home when the throw went into left field.
With one gone, McCoy connected for a solo home run. The Railroaders continued to threaten, as Chloe Trausch walked and Laney Miller was hit by a pitch, but Madison Miller, the Panther pitcher, retired the next two batters to prevent further damage.
Garrett scored once in the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Martinez walked, took second on a wild pitch and later scored on a passed ball.
In the Railroader sixth, McCoy and Arambula walked, both scoring on Hathaway’s double over the left fielder’s head.
Garrett loaded the bases with two gone in the seventh, but Lakewood Park ended the game with a force play at the plate.
“We made some mental mistakes early on that hurt us,” Railroader coach Julie DePew said. “I was really happy with the kids. We gave up five in the first inning and came back and got four. I was really pleased to see them dig in and try to get after it.
“We just didn’t quite follow up those first four with enough the next couple of innings. It just got away from us.”
Defensively, Garrett had one of its better games of the season, making just one error and turning a double play. On the other side of the plate, the nine runs was a team offensive high.
