Garrett After Prom
seeks volunteers, donations
GARRETT — On Saturday, April 29, a committee will put on the 30th year of the Garrett High School after prom ensuring students a safe prom weekend.
The after prom will be from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 29, with more than 30 volunteers serving food and running games for over 200 attendees. The committee welcomes any parents of Garrett high school, middle school and elementary students and other community members to volunteer. Background checks of non-school employees are required. Volunteers will play games such as poker, blackjack and more. as well as serve food to students.
The after prom committee is actively seeking new and exciting donations for prizes. Are you crafty? Have a small business you want to advertise? Donate an item and leave your business cards.
This event could not be possible year-after-year without the help of the Garrett and DeKalb County community. Donations and support are much appreciated. For more information or to support the event as a volunteer or with a donation this year, contact Jennifer Ponko at jponko@gkb.k12.in.us or at 357-4114, ext 3105.
COVID vaccination,
testing clinic is Thursday
The Indiana State Department of Health will a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in Garrett.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and older. Updated, bivalent Pfizer (ages 5 and up) and Moderna (ages 12 and up) boosters available whom have had their primary doses. The new booster can be given if it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccination.
It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection to wait at least three months before getting the new booster. Flu vaccine will also be available (ages 3 and up). You can register at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Lecture series continues Sunday
FORT WAYNE — On Sunday, April 2, the History Center will present the next lecture in the 2022-2023 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series.
In “Voices From Vietnam: Stories of War,” Kayleen Reusser will share stories from men who served in the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force who were among the last Americans drafted for military service. The veterans interviewed were mainly from northeast Indiana with several from Fort Wayne. The stories that will be shared include accounts of battle, and also the trauma and impact veterans encountered when returning home. A book signing will follow the lecture.
The lecture begins at 2 p.m. and is free to the public. To attend the lecture virtually, contact the History Center in advance at administration@fwhistorycenter.org. You will receive a link to join the Zoom presentation approximately one hour prior to the lecture.
All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation and Indiana Humanities.
