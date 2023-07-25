107 W. Houston St., Garrett
357-5485
Website: garrettpl.org
Ladies afternoon tea
Be sure to visit the library from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 to relax, enjoy some laughter and refreshments with some great ladies. Call or visit the adult circulation desk to get signed up.
Fast friends
Visit the Community Room at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 to get to know some new people. The best way to make a friend is to be a friend.
Are you new to the community? This fun program is set up similar to speed dating, but with the intent of finding some good friends to hang out with.
Adult activities
The adult activities group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 for painting with Suzy.
Call or visit the upstairs circulation desk to paint a beautiful butterfly. All supplies are furnished at no cost to participants.
Needle felting
Mark your calendar for the next needle felting class, to take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Call or visit the upstairs circulation desk to join Emma in a fun activity of needle felting. Instructions and materials are provided free of charge to participants.
Library offers digital yearbooks
Aeolian yearbooks can now be viewed digitally on the Garrett Public Library’s website.
Once at the website, scroll to the “databases” tab to the “Garrett High School yearbook” link. There, you will find digital copies of the Aeolian from 1950 through 2020. This service is free to patrons of the library.
Take and make
The July project is a woven turtle. Visitors may stop by the upstairs circulation desk to pick up a kit.
Simply crochet
This group meets at 6 p.m the fourth Tuesday of each month.
This group offers an opportunity to share ideas and techniques as well as make new friends.
Visitors are asked to bring a hook and yarn and any projects that you are working on.
Whether you’re a novice or an expert, everyone is welcome.
Fun, fit and fabulous
Classes meet at 11 a.m. every Monday in the Community Room.
Book clubs
The library welcomes new participants to its book clubs. Visit the upstairs circulation desk and request a copy of the current book.
The afternoon group meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
The evening group meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Busy parents chat club
The library hosts a busy parents chat club at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoons.
This is an opportunity for parents to relax and catch up with fellow parents after the Thursday afternoon story time.
Euchre
The library will host euchre at 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Meet new friends, eat some snacks and enjoy some friendly competition.
There is no cost to play and no registration is required.
Tech Tuesdays
Tech Tuesdays are held at 10 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open in the upstairs computer area.
Bring your tech questions. Library staff will do its best to help you find the answers.
Storytime
Baby Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. each Monday.
Toddler Storytime
Toddler Storytime will take place at 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Curbside service
Curbside service is available to those concerned about safety with bad weather and COVID issues. Call the library to set up this service.
Outreach
The Garrett Public Library offers homebound service to cardholders.
If you are a Garrett resident and do not have a library card, staff will be happy to issue one.
The homebound service is available to those who are temporarily or permanently homebound.
For more information, call 357-5485.
Kids’ Club
The Kids’ Club offers opportunities to experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Early learning kits
These kits are free, educational activities — four crafts in each kit.
The learning kits change monthly. These can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
