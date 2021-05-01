AUBURN — For the first time in more than a century, DeKalb County elected officials are facing the choice of whether to build a new jail.
The existing jail, which opened in 1985, was built not by choice, but under pressure from a federal lawsuit filled by inmates over conditions in the previous jail, which had been used since 1919.
The 1985 jail now is widely acknowledged to be overcrowded and suffering from structural problems.
Key decisions about a new jail could come this month, with discussion expected at Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Council.
The DeKalb County Commissioners would have to propose construction of a jail, and the County Council would have the final say on whether to raise taxes to pay for it.
At a public meeting Monday, two of the three commissioners said they are abandoning an option to attach a new jail to the one-year-old Community Corrections Center, with an estimated cost of $25.2 million. It would have caused major changes to the Community Corrections program.
A freestanding jail, next to the corrections center at the west edge of Auburn, carries an estimated construction price of $28.3 million.
In Monday’s meeting, Commissioners President Bill Hartman and Commissioner Todd Sanderson indicated they might prefer to delay a new jail in hopes that construction prices will decline in the future.
Commissioner Mike Watson said this week he sees “zero chance for any deflation” in costs and thinks waiting would be a mistake.
“I believe, as do the municipal financial advisers, industrial contractors and construction managers I consulted, that we can never build a jail for less than we can today,” Watson wrote in a message shared with The Star.
He pointed to a construction industry publication estimating that nonresidential building costs will inflate by 3.8% to 4.4% per year over the next three years.
“I’m a small-government guy,” Watson said in his written message. “I hate to see taxes increased! I pay taxes, too. I would, however, much rather pay a smaller increase for a necessary project now than a larger increase required by postponing the inevitable.”
At Monday’s public meeting, Watson mentioned a study suggesting that the tax hike needed to build a new jail would be smaller than previously believed. Hartman said he did not trust the study’s conclusions.
A financial consultant to the county, Jeff Peters, told the County Council on March 1 that building a jail could raise the county’s income tax rate by 0.3% — from the current 2.13% to 2.43%. Peters said that would increase income taxes by $169.27 per year on a taxpayer with the county’s median household income of $56,421.
Watson said he obtained a second opinion from the county’s other financial consulting firm, Baker Tilly. It showed the tax increase would need to be only 0.21%, increasing annual taxes by $117.60 for someone earning $56,000 per year.
Watson said Peters generally agrees with Baker Tilly’s conclusion. Peters’ report on March 1 described the maximum tax increase possible, but the increase actually needed to build a jail is less, Watson said.
“These are not numbers pulled out of thin air,” Watson wrote. “They are real numbers, based on realistic assumptions, prepared by someone who does this for a living and is currently handing financing for five or six jail projects.”
Watson said it is a “really big deal” that the county has a limited time window for financing a new jail.
A special income tax for correctional facilities of up to 0.2%, which could be used to help pay for the jail, expires in 2040 under state law.
“Each year we delay reduces the time left to use this tax option,” Watson said. Waiting would squeeze the schedule for paying off the jail and increase the annual payments.
The county already is using 0.13% of the special tax rate to pay for the Community Corrections Center through 2028. To compensate, Watson said, Baker Tilly devised a plan with lower jail payments of $1.8 million per year at first. After the county pays off the Community Corrections Center in 2028, payments would increase to $2.6 million per year through 2039, without raising the tax rate.
The special tax for correctional facilities is not enough to pay for the jail by itself. The county also would have to raise its public-safety income tax rate to make the payments. That tax must be shared with the county’s cities and towns, so the county could use only 52% of the income for the jail, unless cities and towns agreed to help.
Any decision on a new jail should take into account that maintaining the existing jail continues to be costly, Watson said.
“When you factor in the added cost to maintain the current jail, the potential liability to the county and a number of associated issues, the problems only multiply,” Watson wrote. “Proceeding in a deliberate, well planned and well thought-out manner will make the best of the unfortunate situation we have to deal with, and get us the best value and least risk of taxpayer dollars.”
He added, “The majority of speakers Monday, and the majority of calls, emails and comments I’ve received support the need for a jail (and the need to fund it) sooner rather than later.”
In talking with citizens, Watson said, he senses a high level of misunderstanding about the jail situation.
“If they’re going to form an opinion, I like them to have the correct information,” Watson said about citizens. “When you’re talking $25 (million) or $30 million, I think it’s pretty important that people are well informed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.