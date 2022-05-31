Farmers market hours set
GARRETT — A farmers market will take place every Saturday through Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The market will take place at the Flower Pot Garden Center, 1880 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Vendors may include food, crafts, woodworking, produce and fruits. For more information, call the Flower Pot at 357-0052.
