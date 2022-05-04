GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Tuesday gave the green light for a nine-hole disc golf course in Ocker Park.
Garrett Parks Authority member John Morimanno and Garrett business owner Beau Schendel recapped plans presented to the Garrett Common Council on April 19 showing a map with modifications from the original plans for 18 holes in order to skirt the wetlands at the park on the north side of town.
Board members Tom Kleeman and Dave Demske are both members of the Common Council and heard the same plans at the earlier session.
Schendel said an informal social media survey showed 252 in favor of the course, while 15 expressed their opposition to the plan. A donation has been received to cover the $10,000 price tag to set up the course, according to Schendel. Several different opportunities to sponsor holes will be offered.
After doing some research online, Kleeman expressed concern that installation is not as easy as it might seem to install correctly.
“I don’t want our park to look like trash or an abandoned project,” he said.
Schendel, who is in the building business, said he knew plenty of contractors who could do the work, adding three-foot concrete footers would be needed and no large equipment would be used that could potentially cause disruption to the grass.
Morimanno said many volunteers are ready to help, wanting the park to be more than a pond and dog run.
Locates for utility lines and drains would need to be done and one hole in close proximity to a transformer lines, according to City Planner Milton Otero. A couple other holes are really close to the pond, he added.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said he sees no legal issue with the plans. Once installed, the concrete pads and baskets become property of the city.
The board gave its approval with the provision all locates are found.
With the board’s approval, plans are to begin installation in July with a September completion date.
In other business Tuesday, the board tabled a request by Parkview EMS to move its station from Miller’s Merry Manor to the Garrett Police/Fire Department site downtown. Miller’s did not request they relocate from their site.
Mayor Todd Fiandt told board members the EMS offered to pay rent to park near the downtown station and use the lounge area, but there is no room inside the building to house the emergency vehicles.
Fiandt suggested closing down the drive-through recycling center across from the station that has seen much disuse due to the 24-hour bins on Quincy Street. The brick building could be divided with the EMS using a portion of the building. The city could use the rest of the space to open a bay for the fire department.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported mowing in the parks is in full swing with benches and swings going up soon. The pool has been cleaned and backwashing the system continues in preparation of filling this month. State testing will begin the week of May 16. A second test is required prior to opening on June 4. Even with chlorine in short supply, Mossberger said the city has secured the necessary amount for the year, with delivery expected in the next couple weeks.
The mosquito machine is out for calibrations. The board gave its approval to get quotes for a new ZTR mower that was on last year’s capital improvement plan but not purchased. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said funds are in place for the purchase this year.
Plans to replace two dugouts on the girls softball field in Feick Park prior to Saturday’s opening are moving forward, weather permitting. One of the dugouts collapsed in a wind storm last month.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Marcy Coe reported 182,000 gallons of sludge was taken to Steuben County in April, and they have been busy working to clean up the plant and painting. She was given permission to seek quotes for installation of a clarifier.
Hydrant flushing will continue as long as the rain is light, according to Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman. He asks that residents not blow grass clippings into the street as they can go into the catch basins.
He was also given permission to move forward to repair a camera and trailer used to view pipes in town. The current equipment was purchased in 2006 for more than $100,000 and runs on outdated software.
Garrett Police received 153 calls for service from April 18-May 2, according to Chief Roland McPherson. Officers handed out nine traffic tickets and 50 traffic warnings. Police listed six arrests during the period; three for drugs, two warrants and one miscellaneous arrest. During the same two weeks, officers made 37 business checks.
McPherson also noted three officers attended the firearms instruction training in Indianapolis; none passed the pre-qualification test. Garrett is in a contract with Auburn for training through the end of the year, he added.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported eight code violations from April 19 through May 2. She reported 10 abates complied, five certified letters sent, two abates sent to City Hall for billing and two third notices sent to City Hall for billing. Her report showed 187 abate notices served so far this year.
