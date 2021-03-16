AUBURN — Leaders of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair are dreaming up something special for its 90th year this fall.
They’re asking the public to help with creative ideas for the occasion, when the fair returns Sept. 27 through Oct. 2 in Auburn.
The celebration needs a historic theme. The DeKalb County Fair Association is inviting people to submit ideas and artwork for a theme by mail to the fair office at 708 S. Union St., Auburn, or through messages on the fair’s Facebook page by April 5.
Fair officials also are looking for old photos of the fair that will be used in a slide show to be presented on a screen at the fair’s concert stage, Digital photos may be sent by email to dekalbcountyfairoffice@gmail.com.
The fair board also is making plans for a book on the history of the fair.
The Spencerville Order of Eastern Star is compiling a history of its popular doughnut stand that has been a longtime fixture at the fair. The organization also is making plans to stage a doughnut-stacking contest involving local police officers during fair week.
In conjunction with the doughnut contest, the fair association is inviting dance troupes, church groups and other family-oriented organizations to perform on Friday, Oct. 1, at the fair.
For Saturday, Oct. 2, the fair’s final day, fair officials are planning a skate competition at Auburn’s new Eckhart Skate Park. The fair board is looking for qualified judges and prize donations from related businesses.
Oct. 2 also brings the fair’s grand finale parade through Auburn streets, and entries emphasizing the fair’s history are encouraged.
Donors also are needed for a proposed fireworks show as a climax to fair week.
In addition, the fair association always needs volunteers for a variety of roles and tasks, fair officials said.
