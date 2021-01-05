Arrested in Noble County
Tony L. Booth, 30, of the 100 block of Douglas Street, Corunna, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Dec. 25 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspend with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Danyele B. Davis, 27, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 29 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Johnny Graham, 46, of the 3900 block of Beaverbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Dec. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Watts, 21, of the 400 block of South 7th Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Dec. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brenndan Elkin, 22, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffery Becker, 43, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Brian Sizemore, 59, of the 4200 block of North C.R. 245E, Howe, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Dec. 23 by the Ashley Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Floriberta Rangel Rodriguez, 49, of the 11200 block of East C.R. 425S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Baker, 26, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:19 a.m. Dec. 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; a habitual offender enhancement; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle never having received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daniel Cox, 40, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Candace Smith, 28, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Dec. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Gray, 34, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 100E, Churubusco, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Dec. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeff Peabody, 61, of Archbold, Ohio, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Dec. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gabriel Hemsoth, 28, of the 300 block of 301 South Garrison, Ashley, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Dec. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Randy Burns, 33, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Georgia, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Dec. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Levi Loucks, 36, of the 100 block of Heenan Street, Corunna, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Dec. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaitlyn Baird, 29, of the 3000 block of C.R. 31, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Dec. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mary Ketron, 53, of the 400 block of Cedar Road, Bluffton, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Dec. 26 by Garrett Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Paul Ketron, 51, of the 400 block of Cedar Road, Bluffton, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 26 by Garrett Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Cruz Neeley, 32, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Dec. 27 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James Luke, 47, of the 4200 block of South C.R. 950E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Laura Schambers, 42, of the 300 block of East Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 28 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.