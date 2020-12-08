While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many disruptions to our everyday lives, perhaps one of the most startling things it has revealed is the vulnerability of our food supply chain.
According to the National Farmers Union, one of the primary contributors to supply chain delays and food shortages has been widespread corporate consolidation, particularly in the meat processing industry.
Since 1968, the number of meat processing facilities has dropped from 10,000 to just 2,773 — a 72% drop. That consolidation, coupled with all of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, made for a precarious situation with regard to our food supply chains.
To help address this issue, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture recently announced the recipients of the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion & Development Grant Program. The ISDA received 60 applications, requesting a total of more than $6.8 million.
Through a competitive vetting process, ISDA was able to fund 41 projects with $4 million provided through the federal CARES Act fund.
Area processors receiving grants include:
Brushy Prairie Packing Inc., LaGrange, $118,300;
Butcher Bob’s Inc., LaGrange, $20,000;
D&D Meat Processing of Corunna, $150,000;
Heritage Meat Haus of LaOtto, $112,700;
Integrity Meats of Churubusco, $98,600; and
Yoder’s Meats and Cheeses Co. Inc. of Shipshewana, $150,000.
Money distributed through this grant program will be a one-to-one match on investments that can be used for equipment purchases, personal protective equipment, food safety equipment, facility upgrades, employee training and a variety of other necessities.
The 41 recipients are all Hoosier-owned companies with fewer than 500 employees, showing our state’s continued commitment to small, family-owned businesses.
Especially during the holidays, I am grateful for Indiana’s meat processors and packers as they provide our communities with fresh, local meat. I am also thankful for state leaders who continue to keep a watchful eye on Indiana’s agriculture industry, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact these grants will have across the state.
