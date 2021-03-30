Easter Grab Bag event is Saturday
GARRETT — The Alpha Rho chapter of Psi Iota Xi in Garrett will host a drive-through Garrett Easter Grab on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Garrett Middle School entrance.
Cars should enter from Warfield Street and exit on Britton Street near the high school entrance.
The event is open to children ages 0 through grade five. Grab bags will be distributed for each child in these age groups. Sign-ups will be offered for larger prizes in each age group, including bicycles, helmets, educational games, activities and various toys.
Attendees are required to remain in their vehicles at all times, wear masks, and follow social distancing practices to adhere to the current COVID-19 guidelines.
A live drawing for prizes will be held at 5 p.m. April 3 following the event on the Alpha Rho chapter Facebook page. This live drawing will also be posted on the Garrett Happenings Facebook page.
Winners will be announced and contacted for pick-up of prizes on Saturday, April 10 at the Garrett Middle School entrance from 10-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.