Arrested in Noble County
Nathanael D. Collins, 40, of the 1000 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. May 26 by Kendallville Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Melissa K. Kester, 39, of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. May 28 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Aaron Boger, 24, of the 700 block of Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. May 28 by Auburn Police charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zachary Chrisman, 33 of the 1800 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. May 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a change of battery, a Level 5 felony.
Bobby Collins, 55, of the 2100 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 11 a.m. May 28 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Sorg, 37, of the 400 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. May 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Fry, 67, of the 3500 block of C.R. 75, Butler, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. May 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Brian Williams, 42, of the 4000 block of Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. May 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Leslie Morton, 42, of the 900 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. May 30 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Lundy Crager, 31, of the 400 block of C.R. 34, Corunna, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. May 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Nathan Lundgren, 30, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, Angola, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. by May 30 Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dalton Gee, 28, of the 100 block of Lane 103, West Otter Lake, Angola, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. May 31 by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to register as a sex offender, a Level 6 felony.
Misty Rathburn, 37, of the 3600 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. May 31 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Edwin Miller, 45, of the 21000 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. May 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Crystal Hall, 38, of the 1100 block of Ralph Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating e vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adrian Hinkle, 44, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. June 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tabytha Sattison, 29, of the 800 block of Lane 150, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested as 12:10 p.m. June 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Rosita Castillo, 36, of the 100 block of East Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 9 p.m. June 1 by Butler Police on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
