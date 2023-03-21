Golf meetings set
GARRETT — Garrett Country Club has announced meeting dates for players interested in participating in the 2023 season.
The Tuesday Night league will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, March 21.
The Wednesday Night league will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The American Legion league will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Senior League, for players ages 55 and up, will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 27.
