Zion Lutheran Church plans VBS
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Church in Garrett will hold its annual vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 14-18.
This year's theme is "God’s Wonder Lab.” This program is open to children ages 4 through sixth grade, and 3-year-olds who have completed one year of preschool. Class size is limited this year.
Call the church office to register at 357-4545 or visit the website, ziongarrett.org. A registration form can be downloaded at the bottom of the home page.
Completed registration forms can be dropped off at the church office or mailed to the church at 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738.
The registration deadline is May 31.
