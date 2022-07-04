GARRETT — Chalk in hand, artists went to work on their colorful creations at the Garrett Museum of Art’s annual chalk walk contest.
Emily Wells placed first in the preschool category.
Theo Johnson was the winner in the elementary age category.
Autumn Reitle placed first in the middle school division.
Addison Terry won the high school division.
Sherry Brown placed first among adults. Veronica Orme was second and Luis Hernandez placed third.
The Carlin family won the family division.
