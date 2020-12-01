GARRETT — My name is Ryan DePew. I am currently interning at Purdue Extension-Steuben County with 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Tami Mosier.
I decided to complete the internship program with Purdue Extension, because of my passion for 4-H and an uncertainty of my career path for the future. I started my internship back in August. This time of the year is sort of slow for the Extension Office in Steuben County because it is post-fair season. We have been busy working on county rule changes, virtual programing, Spark clubs and budgeting for the next year.
This internship has provided me a new look on 4-H. It has taken me more in-depth of a “behind the scenes” look of what has goes on to prepare for the year.
The duties of a 4-H Educator are more than just planning the county fair. Their duties require them to review and teach curriculum to students, host educational camps and Spark clubs, attend workshops, etc.
My favorite part of the internship is creating curriculum to teach a Spark club to students in grades 6-12 over teen leadership. I am planning on hosting the Spark club in December. My mentor, Tami Mosier, is dedicated to her job. Tami is always busy working to make the community around her and the 4-H program better for our youth. I want to be as dedicated to my career as Tami is to hers!
If you are unsure of the potential career that you would like to pursue, that is OK. I personally recommend finding an internship that is semi-career orientated. The whole point of an internship is to get on-the-job experience. If you do not like the internship, that is OK. You now know that is not the career you would like to pursue.
I would like to thank Tami Mosier, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, office secretary Linda Bidlack and the staff at Garrett High School for allowing me to partake in an internship while in high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.