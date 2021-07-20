Ron Getts
GARRETT — Ron Fredrick Getts, 59, of Garrett, died July 14, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Rose Haag
GARRETT — Rose Marie Haag, 78, of Garrett, died July 14, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
William Shull
COLUMBIA CITY — William “Don” Shull, 73, of Columbia City and born in Garrett, died July 12, 2021.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Roy Thomas
GARRETT — Roy L. Thomas, 77, of Garrett, died July 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Brent Blotkamp
AVILLA — Brent A. Blotkamp, 58, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Avilla, died July 13, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Heidemarie Hull
AVILLA — Heidemarie “Heidi” (Schröeder) Hull, 65, of Avilla, died July 14, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Martha Price
HUNTERTOWN — Martha M. Price, 93, of Huntertown and formerly of Avilla, died July 14, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown, handled arrangements.
Dennis Smotherman
AVILLA — Dennis Franklin Smotherman, 77, of Avilla, died July 9, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
John Bailey
AUBURN — John H. Bailey, 96, of Auburn, died July 11, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Katrina Smith
LIGONIER — Katrina L. “Tina” Smith, 60, of Ligonier, formerly of Corunna and born in Auburn, died July 14, 2021.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.
Alexander Barnhart
ASHLEY — Alexander Scott Barnhart, 17, of Ashley, died July 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joan Gnagy
HAMILTON — Joan L. Gnagy, 87, of Hamilton, died July 12, 2021.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Kathleen Hughes
PLEASANT LAKE — Kathleen J. “Jill” Hughes, 73, of Pleasant Lake, died July 11, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
