Ron Getts

GARRETT — Ron Fredrick Getts, 59, of Garrett, died July 14, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Rose Haag

GARRETT — Rose Marie Haag, 78, of Garrett, died July 14, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

William Shull

COLUMBIA CITY — William “Don” Shull, 73, of Columbia City and born in Garrett, died July 12, 2021.

DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.

Roy Thomas

GARRETT — Roy L. Thomas, 77, of Garrett, died July 14, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Brent Blotkamp

AVILLA — Brent A. Blotkamp, 58, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Avilla, died July 13, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Heidemarie Hull

AVILLA — Heidemarie “Heidi” (Schröeder) Hull, 65, of Avilla, died July 14, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Martha Price

HUNTERTOWN — Martha M. Price, 93, of Huntertown and formerly of Avilla, died July 14, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown, handled arrangements.

Dennis Smotherman

AVILLA — Dennis Franklin Smotherman, 77, of Avilla, died July 9, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

John Bailey

AUBURN — John H. Bailey, 96, of Auburn, died July 11, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Katrina Smith

LIGONIER — Katrina L. “Tina” Smith, 60, of Ligonier, formerly of Corunna and born in Auburn, died July 14, 2021.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.

Alexander Barnhart

ASHLEY — Alexander Scott Barnhart, 17, of Ashley, died July 13, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Joan Gnagy

HAMILTON — Joan L. Gnagy, 87, of Hamilton, died July 12, 2021.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.

Kathleen Hughes

PLEASANT LAKE — Kathleen J. “Jill” Hughes, 73, of Pleasant Lake, died July 11, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

